Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 October 2020.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd crashed 9.24% to Rs 78.55 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd lost 7.71% to Rs 53.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 7.23% to Rs 2209.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18475 shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd plummeted 6.89% to Rs 38.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd corrected 6.40% to Rs 2910. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39283 shares in the past one month.

