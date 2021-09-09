NTPC to raise Rs 3000 cr via debentures

NTPC on Thursday said that it will issue unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs 3,000 crore on 13 September 2021, through private placement basis.The debentures hold a coupon rate of 6.69% per annum with a maturity of ten years. The proceeds will be utilized for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.
The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE with a bond trust deed executed as per the requirements of and within the period of time prescribed under the companies act.
The bonds are issued under the approval obtained through shareholders' resolution dated 24 September 2020.
NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. . The company reported 16.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,443.72 crore on a 14.1% increase in net sales to Rs 29,888.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of NTPC were trading 0.09% higher at Rs 114.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU