UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Majesco Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Pricol Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2021.

UCO Bank spiked 10.77% to Rs 14.19 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Majesco Ltd surged 9.95% to Rs 88.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28138 shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd soared 9.40% to Rs 375.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11491 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd advanced 8.98% to Rs 89.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95480 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd rose 7.18% to Rs 49.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

