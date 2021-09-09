Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd and Brooks Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2021.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd soared 18.29% to Rs 93.15 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30634 shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd spiked 16.98% to Rs 2812.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8022 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 12.67% to Rs 160.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11076 shares in the past one month.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 137.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12726 shares in the past one month.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 144.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35046 shares in the past one month.

