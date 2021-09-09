Cadila Health gets USFDA nod for psychiatric medication

The drug maker on Thursday announced that it has received tentative approval from the US drug regulator to market brexpiprazole tablets in the strength of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg.

Brexpiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and for treatment of schizophrenia. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, India.

The group now has 321 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.08% higher at Rs 556 on BSE.

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies including small molecule drugs, biologic therapeutics, and vaccines. On a consolidated basis, the drug major posted a 35.2% rise in net profit to Rs 635.50 crore on 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 3,917.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)