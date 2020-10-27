NTPC, Torrent Pharma, M&M Financial to be watched

NTPC said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 2 November 2020 to consider and approve proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported 27.05% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 310 crore on 0.78% fall in total income to Rs 2,023 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services reported 34.39% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 351.35 crore on 4.16% rise in total income to Rs 3,070.50 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Finolex Industries reported 20.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.83 crore on 4.12% rise in total income to Rs 621.81 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India has appointed the Merchant Bankers for a period of three years for disinvestment of paid up equity capital of IRCTC through Offer For Sale (OFS).
IDBI Bank said that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 29 October 2020 to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement.
