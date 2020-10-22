RIL, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) said that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures yesterday received the subscription amount of Rs 3,675 crore from General Atlantic Singapore RL Pte. (General Atlantic) and allotted 53,865,884 equity shares to General Atlantic.

Bajaj Finserv reported 18.06% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 986.29 crore on 5.82% rise in total income to Rs 15,051.59 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Vedanta said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 October 2020, to consider and approve first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2020-21. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the dividend, if declared, is fixed as 31 October 2020.

JK Tyre & Industries reported 38.28% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.98 crore on 6.73% rise in total income to Rs 2,307.20 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

GMM Pfaudler reported 29.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.86 crore on 22.77% rise in total income to Rs 188.26 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

DLF said that the company has inked an anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS for office building at DLF Downtown, Taramani, Chennai.

National Peroxide reported 286.33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.33 crore on 6.07% fall in total income to Rs 57.08 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

