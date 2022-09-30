Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 3.43%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.13%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 3.09% over last one month compared to 6.78% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.55% drop in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 3.43% today to trade at Rs 392.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.13% to quote at 26954.41. The index is down 6.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd decreased 2.52% and Cigniti Technologies Ltd lost 2.22% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 21.69 % over last one year compared to the 4.89% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 3.09% over last one month compared to 6.78% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 90 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1903 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 613 on 24 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 355.1 on 21 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)