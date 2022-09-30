Tata Comm launches Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence in India

The global digital ecosystem enabler launches a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India to accelerate Industry 4.0 applications and capabilities for enterprises.

This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and mining, airports and seaports, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will be well positioned to enable and empower global enterprises to seamlessly progress into the hyperconnected world.

With trials underway, Tata Communications will be able to demonstrate private 5G use cases such as automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, inventory management and asset tracking, warehouse theft detection, AR/VR-based remote worker collaboration, and video-powered retail purchase, to name a few. The company is following robust measures, including Interoperability tests to assess compatibility of the Company's private network with different devices and, rigorous monitoring and testing to ensure stable connectivity throughout the test duration at the CoE.

Mysore Madhusudhan, executive vice president, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications, said, "5G has the transformative power to be a game changer for all. We are encouraged and excited about leveraging this technology to enable the future of enterprises and economies. Early test results in our Global Centre of Excellence have proved to be very positive providing an evolutionary path towards Industry 4.0 scenarios to varied industries. We believe this Centre is well poised to empower enterprises for a hyperconnected tomorrow."

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories.

The company reported 83.6% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 543.76 crore on 5.1% increase in net sales to Rs 4,310.52 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Tata Communications fell 0.70% to Rs 1121.30 on Thursday, 29 September 2022.

