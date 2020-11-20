Infosys and ATP extend partnership

Infosys and ATP announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through 2023.

As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental in supporting ATP's development of key digital assets and infrastructure, including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app.

Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world.

Through Infosys ATP Stats, ATP Performance Zone, and Win-Loss index, the ATP will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics. Coupled with the popular editorial series, Infosys ATP Beyond the Numbers, fans will gain deeper insight into tennis through comprehensive game analysis. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nitto ATP finals, Infosys and ATP have created Flashback 50, a data driven web experience to statistically compare the champions across five decades of the Nitto ATP Finals over the past 50 tournament editions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)