Thomas Cook India & SOTC announce a Virtual Mega Customer Event

Thomas Cook (India), and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have announced an exclusive, virtual mega event - an engaging consumer connect that includes live bidding of holiday packages and acts by the ace comedian Atul Khatri, on Saturday, August 29.

Thomas Cook India's Relive the Dreams Mega Event at 6 pm, offers an exclusive interaction with Bollywood star Boman Irani; SOTC's Blockbuster Evening follows from 8 pm onwards. This interactive virtual platform is aimed at catalysing bookings for future travel when borders reopen - inviting customers to a preview of a range of holiday specials, a fun-filled holiday bidding process, amazing spot offers and a free holiday voucher of Rs. 5 000.00 on registration - a unique experience from the comfort of their homes.

