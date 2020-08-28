ICICI Bank divests 2% stake in ICICI Securities

For total consideration of Rs 310 cr

ICICI Bank, promoter of ICICI Securities, today divested 6,442,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each of the Company, representing 2.00% of the equity share capital of the Company at 30 June 2020, on the stock exchange for an approximate total consideration of Rs. 310 crore, through an open market sale.

Following this divestment, the Bank's shareholding in the Company stands at 77.22%. The action was a step towards ICICI Securities' compliance with the requirements of minimum public shareholding.

