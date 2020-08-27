Ambuja Cements announce cessation of CFO

With effect from 31 August 2020

Ambuja Cements announced that Sonal Shrivastava, the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company is moving to a new role in the LafargeHolcim Group and will therefore demit her office as the Chief Financial Officer from the close of the business hours on 31 August, 2020.

