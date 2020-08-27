Ambuja Cements announce cessation of CFO

-

With effect from 31 August 2020Ambuja Cements announced that Sonal Shrivastava, the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company is moving to a new role in the LafargeHolcim Group and will therefore demit her office as the Chief Financial Officer from the close of the business hours on 31 August, 2020.
