Nykaa announces launch of new haircare range from Dot & Key

Homegrown brand Dot & Key, recently acquired by Nykaa now launches its own range of haircare products, bringing its high-performing clean beauty solutions to a whole new category.
Dot & Key's nature-forward formulations will be available in shampoos, hair masks, serums & scalp scrubs, offering consumers a full range of hair solutions to address specific concerns and build a healthy hair care regime. Powered by Nykaa and Dot & Key's deep understanding of Indian hair and its concerns, this new range has been repeatedly tested and clinically validated to ensure results from the very first use.
