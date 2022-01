TCS ranked among Top 5 Blockchain Services Providers

By HFS Research

Tata Consultancy Services has been among the top five providers in the HFS Top 10 for Enterprise Blockchain Services. TCS was ranked number two for its Delivery Footprint and number three for its Vision and Strategy.

TCS offers a unique value proposition by bringing together its blockchain smart solutions suite, comprehensive portfolio of tools and accelerators, and services, through a consulting-led, integrated framework. This framework empowers customers with a 360-degree view of their blockchain adoption journey. It gives customers the opportunity to leverage TCS' cross-industry domain knowledge andexperience across multiple blockchain platforms, protocols, and partner ecosystems to help accelerate enterprise business transformation.

