TCS ranked among Top 5 Blockchain Services Providers

-
ALSO READ
TCS ranked among top 4 Pega Services Providers by HFS Research
TCS recognized as Leader in Enterprise Blockchain Services
Route Mobile partners with Comviva to strengthen blockchain solutions portfolio
Serial Entrepreneur Sri Vamsi Andukuri named Most Prominent CTO in Blockchain Technology
TCS to drive Japan-based Cainz Corporation's digital transformation
-
By HFS ResearchTata Consultancy Services has been among the top five providers in the HFS Top 10 for Enterprise Blockchain Services. TCS was ranked number two for its Delivery Footprint and number three for its Vision and Strategy.
TCS offers a unique value proposition by bringing together its blockchain smart solutions suite, comprehensive portfolio of tools and accelerators, and services, through a consulting-led, integrated framework. This framework empowers customers with a 360-degree view of their blockchain adoption journey. It gives customers the opportunity to leverage TCS' cross-industry domain knowledge andexperience across multiple blockchain platforms, protocols, and partner ecosystems to help accelerate enterprise business transformation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU