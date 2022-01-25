IDFC First Bank update on issue of Basel III Compliance Tier 2 Bonds

IDFC First Bank announced that the duly authorized committee of the Board at its meeting held on 25 January 2022 has approved the Shelf Placement Memorandum for Private Placement of upto 2,000 Unsecured, Subordinated, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible, Fully Paid-Up, Taxable, Redeemable Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Bonds (in the nature of Debentures) denominated in Rupees of a face value of Rs. 1 crore each, having an aggregate nominal value of upto Rs. 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches (Bonds).
Further, within the aforesaid limit of Rs. 2,000 crore, the Committee has approved the First Tranche Placement Memorandum for Private Placement of upto 1,500 Bonds with issue size of Rs. 1,000 crore and a Green Shoe Option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 500 crore, having an aggregate nominal value of upto Rs. 1,500 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU