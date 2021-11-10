Nykaa, Power Grid, HDFC, Wipro in focus

-
-
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures will make its stock market debut today, 10 November 2021. The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of online beauty and lifestyle products aggregator Nykaa, was subscribed 81.78 times. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 1,125 per share.
Power Grid Corporation of India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,376.38 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 3,094.10 crore in Q2 FY21. Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 10,514.74 crore. The company had recorded total income of Rs 9,831 crore in the same period last year.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 552.02 crore in Q2 FY21. Income from operations during the quarter rose 42.6% YoY to Rs 4,910.62 crore.
Wipro is partnering with DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions, to transform how communication service providers (CSPs) build next-generation networks.
Housing Development Finance Corporation announced plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore by issuing secured, redeemable NCDs on a private placement basis. The coupon rate has been fixed at 7.10% per annum.
Dixon Technologies (India) said that the company has executed a joint venture agreement with Beetel Teletech and Dixon Electro Appliances.
