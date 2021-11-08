Grasim Industries, Sun Pharma, PVR, Lupin in focus

Grasim Industries said it commissioned Chloromethane (CMS) project at Vilayat Unit in Gujarat on 4 November 2021. Grasim Industries said the project has a capacity of 150 ton per day (TPD) / 50,000 ton per annum (TPA). It will cater to both domestic and international market. This will result into an additional annualised revenue of about Rs 400 crore, the company said in a statement.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that its U.S.-based subsidiaries, Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. (Taro) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (SPII), have signed settlement agreements with the Direct Purchaser Plaintiffs in the In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation. Under the terms of the settlement agreements, the subsidiaries will make an aggregate payment amounting to a combined total of $85 million in exchange for a full release of all claims.

PVR will operate and manage Reliance Industries (RIL) owned - Jio Drive-In, the India's first permanent rooftop drive-in theatre, at Jio World Drive in BKC, Mumbai (Maharashtra).

Divi's Laboratories posted a 17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 606 crores in Q2 FY22 from Rs 520 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. The drug major reported a 13.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,987.51 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 1749.30 posted in Q2 FY21.

Lupin announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Antara (Fenoflbrate) capsules, 30 mg and 90 mg, of Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S.A. Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin.

SJVN has bagged 100 MW Grid connected Solar PV power project from Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL).

Sun TV Network reported 13.71% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 393.32 crore on a 9.59% increase in revenues to Rs 828.67 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Suven Pharmaceuticals reported 76.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 115.19 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 65.33 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue during the quarter increased by 42.7% YoY to Rs 339.32 crore.

On a consolidated basis, RattanIndia Enterprises' net loss stood at Rs 4.47 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in Q2 FY21. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 0.53 crore in Q2 September 2021.

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) reported 20.9% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 327.69 crore on a 2.4% rise in net sales to Rs 588.51 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Dhanlaxmi Bank posted a 73.9% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 3.66 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 14 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Total income rose 6.8% to Rs 266.59 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 249.66 crore reported in Q2 FY21.

Steel Strips Wheels announced that it has received export orders valued close to $12 million from Western Hemisphere.

