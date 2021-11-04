HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Pfizer, Lupin in focus

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, HDFC AMC, Lupin in focus
Lupin receives USFDA warning letter for its Somerset site
Lupin acquires Melbourne-based Southern Cross Pharma
HCL named a Leader for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
HCL Tech selected as strategic launch partner for Microsoft cloud for Financial Services
-
HCL Technologies has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Unit (AWS BU) to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their cloud transformation journey.
Eicher Motors' consolidated net profit grew 8.7% to Rs 373.20 crore on a 6.02% rise in total income to Rs 2368.02 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Pfizer's standalone net profit rose 8.81% to Rs 142.95 crore on a 7.2% rise in total income to Rs 651.29 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Bata India posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.19 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Total income rose 63.65% to Rs 625.66 crore.
Lupin announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Antara (Fenofibrate) Capsules, 30 mg and 90 mg, of Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S.A. Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin.
Precision Camshafts has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on the 3rd November 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU