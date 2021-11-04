HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, Pfizer, Lupin in focus

HCL Technologies has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Unit (AWS BU) to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their cloud transformation journey.

Eicher Motors' consolidated net profit grew 8.7% to Rs 373.20 crore on a 6.02% rise in total income to Rs 2368.02 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Pfizer's standalone net profit rose 8.81% to Rs 142.95 crore on a 7.2% rise in total income to Rs 651.29 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Bata India posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.19 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Total income rose 63.65% to Rs 625.66 crore.

Lupin announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Antara (Fenofibrate) Capsules, 30 mg and 90 mg, of Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S.A. Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin.

Precision Camshafts has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Solapur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on the 3rd November 2021.

