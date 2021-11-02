Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, MOIL in focus

Among key corporate results, Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bank of India, Godrej Properties, Union Bank of India, Dabur India among others will release their September 2021 quarter earnings today, 2 November 2021.

Tata Motors' consolidated net loss stood at Rs 4,441.57 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 314 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 14.7% to Rs 61,379 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 53,530 crore posted in Q2 FY21. The company posted a pre tax loss of Rs 3,467 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 819.55 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Hero MotoCorp sold 547,970 units of two-wheelers in October 2021. Sales stood at 8.07 lakh units in October 2020.

Eicher Motors said motorcycles sales fell 34% to 44,133 units in October 2021 from 66,891 units in October 2020.

Grasim Industries said the company has successfully commissioned a new line of 300 Ton Per Day (TPD) capacity of VSF and has commenced the commercial production from 1st November 2021. The company has also successfully commissioned first phase of expansion project at Rehla, Jharkhand with a capacity of 170 TPD Caustic Soda Lye.

Yes Bank said the bank has on 1 November 2021 completed the transaction for sale of stake in YES Asset Management and YES Trustee to GPL Finance & Investments.

MOIL announced that it will be making the arrear payment of wage revision for company's worker in one go, which will have a financial impact of Rs 218 crore approximately for the period it is due i.e. from 1st August 2017 to 30th September 2021. The total financial impact of the proposed wage revision will be about Rs.87 crore per annum.

The board of directors of I G Petrochemical approved the expansion of Phthalic Anhydride with a capacity of 53,000 MTPA at existing plant location, Taloja (brownfield expansion).

