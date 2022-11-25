Nykaa successfully launches its Pink Friday sale

Nykaa's beauty sale in the country, Pink Friday, is currently live until 28 November on the website, app and Nykaa stores. The omnichannel consumer-tech company today announced that on Day 1, they recorded 8 lakh orders, that is over 400 orders every single minute, a growth of 40% from last year's Pink Friday.

Bringing a vast and diverse assortment of Indian and international beauty brands to the sale, this year's Day 1 of Pink Friday saw more than 10 million visits, a growth of 37% from last year's Pink Friday.

A slew of unmissable brand offers led to Nykaa clocking a growth of 34% in unique visitors from 4.3 million on last year's Day 1 to 5.8 million this year.

Among categories that did well compared to regular days, purchases of make-up, skincare and haircare rose dramatically by 14X, 12X and 9X respectively.

57% of the purchases were made by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities collectively, reaffirming our confidence in the growing appetite for beauty in that market. Besides metros, the highest orders came from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jammu.

