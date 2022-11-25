Nykaa successfully launches its Pink Friday sale

-
Bringing a vast and diverse assortment of Indian and international beauty brands to the sale, this year's Day 1 of Pink Friday saw more than 10 million visits, a growth of 37% from last year's Pink Friday.
A slew of unmissable brand offers led to Nykaa clocking a growth of 34% in unique visitors from 4.3 million on last year's Day 1 to 5.8 million this year.
Among categories that did well compared to regular days, purchases of make-up, skincare and haircare rose dramatically by 14X, 12X and 9X respectively.
57% of the purchases were made by shoppers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities collectively, reaffirming our confidence in the growing appetite for beauty in that market. Besides metros, the highest orders came from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jammu.
