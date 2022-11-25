Indian Oil Corporation issues NCDs aggregating Rs 2500 cr

-
On private placement basisIndian Oil Corporation has issued 25000, 7.44% Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable, Non convertible Debentures (Series - XXV) of Rs.10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 2500 crore on Private Placement basis on 25 November 2022.
The funds raised through this issue will be utilized for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowing and/or funding of Capital Expenditure of the Company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the Company.
