Business Standard

PDS subsidiary in Sri Lanka recognized as a Great Place to Work

Capital Market 

PDS has announced the certification of its Sri Lanka- based subsidiary- Norlanka Manufacturing (Norlanka) as a 'Great Place to Work' by Great Place to Work (GPTW), Sri Lanka.

This certification for Norlanka is a testament to the people policies and culture of the organization, making it an 'Employer of Choice'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 13:52 IST

