PDS subsidiary in Sri Lanka recognized as a Great Place to Work

-
ALSO READ
Board of Dish TV approves divestment of entire stake held in Sri Lankan subsidiary
India Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in final of Road Safety World Series Season 2
GMR to divest its stake in Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation
Infibeam Avenues consolidates its internantional business
Developed countries of the world are keen to do free trade agreements with India: Piyush Goyal
-
This certification for Norlanka is a testament to the people policies and culture of the organization, making it an 'Employer of Choice'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU