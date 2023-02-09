Oberoi Realty, Adani Power, Trent, RBL Bank in focus

Oberoi Realty: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 702.57 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to net profit of Rs 467.53 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 1651.50 crore from Rs 846.19 crore.

Adani Power: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to net profit of Rs 218.49 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 8290.21 crore from Rs 5593.58 crore.

Trent: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 154.81 crore in Q3 FY23 compared to net profit of Rs 113.78 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Total income rose to Rs 2365.24 crore from Rs 1529.95 crore.

Angel One: The stock broker has received an in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) vide their letter dated 8 February 2023, for sponsoring a mutual fund.

RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as an Executive Director of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from 21 February 2023. Rajeev Ahuja shall be designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank.

Indian Bank: In line with the increase in Repo rate of 25 bps by Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI, the bank has revised the Repo Benchmark Rate to 6.5% with effect from 9 February 2023 for all loans.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company: The company has sold/disposed off 37.50 MW of its Wind Power Assets out of the 111.90 MW situated in Tamilnadu at an approximate consideration of Rs 158.93 crore and entered into MOUs for the sale of another 71.40 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)