SBI, ITC, Indigo, Tata Power to react to their quarterly results

SBI: The banking giant reported 68.47% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 14,205.34 crore on a 25.18% rise in total income to Rs 98,083.77 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

ITC: The company's standalone net profit rose 21.05% to Rs 5,031.01 crore on 2.51% increase in net sales to Rs 16,082.40 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021. EBITDA improved 22% to Rs 6,223 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 5,102 crore in Q3 FY22.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo): Indigo reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,422.6 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 129.79 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations surged 60.66% to Rs 14,932.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 9,294.77 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

Marico: Marico reported 6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 328 crore on a 3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,470 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Tata Power Company: The company reported 91% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1052 crore on a 30% increase in revenue to Rs 14339 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Vodafone Idea: The Government of India directed the company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India. The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs. 16133,18,48,990.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)