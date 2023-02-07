Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Muthoot Finance in focus

Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2502 crore in Q3 FY23, compared to net profit of Rs 9598 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Turnover fell to Rs 57084 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 60783 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

UltraTech Cement: The company announced the commissioning of 1.5 mpta brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha, taking the company's total cement capacity in the state of Odisha to 4.1mtpa. With this commissioning the company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 122.85 mtpa.

Muthoot Finance: The company reported 11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 933.9 crore on 4% fall in total income to Rs 3030.5 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

JK Paper: The company reported 119% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 329.32 crore on 59% rise in turnover to Rs 1734.5 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The operations of second Coke Oven Plant has been commissioned on 6 February 2023 and the production of coke has commenced at the factory premises situated at Koppal, Karnataka state. The plant has production capacity of 2,00,000 Metric Tonnes per annum.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: The company has completed expansion of its distillery capacity by 130 KLPD on 'C' heavy molasses at its unit located at Dhampur, Distt. Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. With this expansion, the distillery capacity of the company now stands at 350 KLPD.

