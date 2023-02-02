Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Britannia Industries in focus

Adani Enterprises: The board of directors of the company has decided, in the interest of its subscribers, not to proceed with the further public offer (FPO) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore of face value Rs 1 each on partly paid-up basis, which was fully subscribed.

Coal India: The state-run coal major's total offtake stood at 64.5 million tonnes (MT) in January 2023, registering a growth of 6.1% as compared with 60.8 MT recorded in the same month previous year. The company's coal production jumped 11.5% to 71.9 million tonnes (MT) in January 2023 from 64.5 MT in January 2022.

Britannia Industries: Britannia's consolidated sales for the quarter ended 31st December 2022 grew 16% to Rs 4,101 crore and net profit grew 151% to Rs. 932 crores. The net profit includes an exceptional gain (net of tax) of Rs. 359 crore, pursuant to a joint venture agreement with Bel SA for the Cheese business and consequent sale of 49% equity stake in its subsidiary & fair valuation of the residual stake of 51%.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors said that its unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) sold 7,181 units of commercial vehicles (CV) in January 2023, registering a growth of 32.1% compared with 5,434 units sold in January 2022.

Tata Chemicals: Consolidated Profit After Tax from continuing operations (pre-MI) was Rs 432 crore as compared to Rs 340 crore for corresponding quarter of last year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,148 crore, up 32%, as compared to Rs 3,141 crore for corresponding quarter of last year.

Ashok Leyland: The board of directors of the company approved transfer of Electric Vehicles (EV) business to M/s. Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, India, (SMAL), step-down subsidiary, on a slump sale basis effective 1 October 2021, for a consideration of Rs.240 crores, on such terms and conditions as per the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) entered into between the Company and SMAL.

Isgec Heavy Engineering : The company has received an order for 500 KLPD ethanol plant on syrup, and 100 KLPD ethanol/Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) plant on grain on turnkey basis from Panchganga Sugar and Power Private Limited, Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)