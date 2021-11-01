Oberoi Realty spurts on selling flats worth Rs 787 cr in new Mumbai tower

Oberoi Realty rose 4.60% to Rs 947.20 after the company said it achieved gross bookings of about Rs 787 crore during the launch of its new tower in the Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Oberoi Realty launched a new tower in the Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon on 28 October 2021 and has recorded gross booking value of about Rs 787 crore for about 3.90 lakh square feet till date. With this, the cumulative gross booking value from 1 January 2021 till date in Oberoi Garden City stood at about Rs 2,705 crore.

The new tower offers a mix of 3 and 4 BHK apartments. Elysian at Oberoi Garden City offers over 35 amenities that include squash courts, golf simulator, futsal court, mini theatre and many more.

Commenting on the positive response to the project, Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty said, "It is a fantastic moment for us to receive such an overwhelming response from our customers who have time and again reposed their faith in the brand."

Meanwhile, the company announced Q2 results on Friday, 29 October 2021. On a consolidated basis, Oberoi Realty's net profit surged 93.55% to Rs 266.59 crore on 138.64% surge in net sales to Rs 754.25 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Commenting on the Q2FY22 results, Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty said, "All our projects have performed exceptionally well during the last quarter due to the increased awareness of home ownership and clear preference towards reputed and financially stable brands."

Oberoi Realty is India's leading real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

