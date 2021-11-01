Aarti Industries Q2 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 176 cr

Aarti Industries posted a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.11 crore on a 32.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,551.58 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 220.75 crore in Q2 FY22, rising 24.6% from Rs 177.16 crore posted in Q2 FY21. The result was announced on Saturday, 30 October 2021.

Total operating expenses spiked 35.6% to Rs 1200 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The company's operating margin declined to 15.04% in Q2 FY22 from 16.58% registered in Q2 FY21. Net profit margin also declined to 9.99% in Q2 FY22 from 10.79% in Q2 FY21.

Meanwhile, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.

Aarti Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Aarti Industries were trading 0.35% higher at Rs 967.65 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)