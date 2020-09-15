Oceanaa Biotek industries standalone net profit rises 2.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 4.53 crore

Net profit of Oceanaa Biotek industries rose 2.54% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.534.5542.3838.021.901.711.441.171.211.18

