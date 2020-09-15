JUST IN
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo standalone net profit rises 71.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 194.80 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 71.81% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 194.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales194.80174.26 12 OPM %16.5613.86 -PBDT31.0722.18 40 PBT18.469.61 92 NP13.597.91 72

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:50 IST

