Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo standalone net profit rises 71.81% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 92.60% in the June 2020 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes standalone net profit declines 96.02% in the June 2020 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 48.41% in the March 2020 quarter
Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 194.80 croreNet profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 71.81% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 194.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales194.80174.26 12 OPM %16.5613.86 -PBDT31.0722.18 40 PBT18.469.61 92 NP13.597.91 72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU