Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo standalone net profit rises 71.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 194.80 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 71.81% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 194.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 174.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

