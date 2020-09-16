OECD Expects India Economy To See Contraction Of Nearly 10%

Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development or OECD expects the Indian economy to contract by 10.2% in FY21 as compared to a drop of 16.7% estimated in its June update.

In next fiscal a sharp rebound of 10.7% is expected which is an increase of nearly 3% compared to the previous estimate. Rising inflationary pressures and concerns about financial stability in some economies, particularly India, limit central banks' room to cushion economic activity from the COVID-19 shock, says OECD.

