Oil India kills Baghjan blowout well, fire completely doused

The state-run explorer said on Monday that the well has been killed with brine solution and under control now.

"The fire has been doused completely. There is no pressure in the well now and the same will be observed for 24 hours to check if there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build up. Further operation to abandon the well is also in progress," Oil India (OIL) said on Monday, 16 November 2020.

OIL had suspended operations at the gas well in its Baghjan oilfield in the Tinsukia district in eastern Assam state on 27 May 2020 after an uncontrolled gas emission. The company had brought in experts from Singapore-based company Alert to control the blow-out.

In a separate announcement on 13 November 2020, OIL said that it made one hydrocarbon discovery at Well Dinjan-1 in Tinsukia Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) in the Upper Assam Basin during 1st half of FY21. "The well encountered multiple sands in Kopili, Narpuh and Lakadong+Therria formations with a total net pay of about 10 m. On testing, a 3-m Lk + Th sand at a depth of 3614 m, it produced gas @ 115,000 SCMD through 5 mm bean with FTHP 3750 psi. This discovery will open up new areas for further oil & gas exploration in Assam and would help in enhancing the gas production with future appraisal & development activities," the company said.

The state-run oil major's consolidated net profit tumbled 42.3% to Rs 381.75 crore on 32.5% fall in net sales to Rs 2,175.87 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Oil India gained 0.22% to Rs 92.85 on BSE.

Oil India is a state-owned Navratna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

