Volumes spurt at IDBI Bank Ltd counter

Vaibhav Global Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 December 2020.

IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 299.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.94% to Rs.33.55. Volumes stood at 36.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 55485 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13921 shares. The stock dropped 0.34% to Rs.2,099.00. Volumes stood at 18410 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 49.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.1,535.25. Volumes stood at 27.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44682 shares. The stock rose 1.62% to Rs.1,154.55. Volumes stood at 75374 shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 59741 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23315 shares. The stock gained 0.37% to Rs.3,699.90. Volumes stood at 41732 shares in the last session.

