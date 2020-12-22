Volumes spurt at IDBI Bank Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 50.41% in the June 2020 quarter
Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 21.49% in the September 2020 quarter
Alkyl Amines Chemicals allots 13,614 equity shares under ESOP
Alkyl Amines slips after CFO Rahul Mehta resigns
Alkyl Amines Chemicals allots 2705 equity shares under ESOS
-
IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 299.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.67 lakh shares
Vaibhav Global Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 December 2020.
IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 299.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.94% to Rs.33.55. Volumes stood at 36.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Vaibhav Global Ltd witnessed volume of 55485 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13921 shares. The stock dropped 0.34% to Rs.2,099.00. Volumes stood at 18410 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 49.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.1,535.25. Volumes stood at 27.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44682 shares. The stock rose 1.62% to Rs.1,154.55. Volumes stood at 75374 shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 59741 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23315 shares. The stock gained 0.37% to Rs.3,699.90. Volumes stood at 41732 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU