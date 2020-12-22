Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2020.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd crashed 8.43% to Rs 13.26 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd lost 7.26% to Rs 28.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6672 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd tumbled 6.82% to Rs 130.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd shed 6.81% to Rs 7.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17627 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd plummeted 6.63% to Rs 7.61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7641 shares in the past one month.

