Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 41.19 points or 0.7% at 5829.51 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (down 4.15%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 3.47%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.71%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.6%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Castrol India Ltd (down 1.31%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.23%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.17%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.94%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.88%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.2%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.17%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.67 or 0.07% at 45585.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.6 points or 0.24% at 13360.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.46 points or 0.19% at 16925.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.84 points or 0.28% at 5649.9.

On BSE,1008 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

