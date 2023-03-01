JUST IN
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 March 2023

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced the appointment of Pankaj Kumar (DIN:09252235) Director (offshore), in the newly created post of Director (Production), a post created after merger of the posts of Director (Onshore) and Director (Offshore), w.e.f. 01 March 2023.

Further, Anurag Sharma (DIN: 08050719) ceased to be the Director (Onshore) of the Company w.e.f. 01 March 2023, on attaining the age of superannuation on 28 February 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 15:45 IST

