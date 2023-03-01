Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 March 2023

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced the appointment of Pankaj Kumar (DIN:09252235) Director (offshore), in the newly created post of Director (Production), a post created after merger of the posts of Director (Onshore) and Director (Offshore), w.e.f. 01 March 2023.

Further, Anurag Sharma (DIN: 08050719) ceased to be the Director (Onshore) of the Company w.e.f. 01 March 2023, on attaining the age of superannuation on 28 February 2023.

