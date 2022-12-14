Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in its nominee director on board of Petronet LNG

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) has withdrawn the nomination of Rajesh Kumar Srivastava (DIN: 08513272) as Director on the Board of Petronet LNG.

Thus, he has ceased to be Director of the Company w.e.f. 14 December 2022. The company has appointed Arun Kumar Singh (DIN: 06646894), Chairman, ONGC as a Nominee Director of ONGC on the Board of Petronet LNG w.e.f. 14 December 2022 in place of Rajesh Kumar Srivastava (DIN: 08513272).

