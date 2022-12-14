JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation introduces EVs at its corporate office
Business Standard

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in its nominee director on board of Petronet LNG

Capital Market 

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) has withdrawn the nomination of Rajesh Kumar Srivastava (DIN: 08513272) as Director on the Board of Petronet LNG.

Thus, he has ceased to be Director of the Company w.e.f. 14 December 2022. The company has appointed Arun Kumar Singh (DIN: 06646894), Chairman, ONGC as a Nominee Director of ONGC on the Board of Petronet LNG w.e.f. 14 December 2022 in place of Rajesh Kumar Srivastava (DIN: 08513272).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU