Biocon initiates clinical study of Itolizumab for Ulcerative Colitis in India

Biocon announced the initiation of the clinical study of Itolizumab in patients with Ulcerative Colitis (UC) in India, in collaboration with Equillium Inc.

This is a phase two randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo and active-controlled (adalimumab), two treatment period study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Itolizumab for the induction of remission in biologics nae patients with moderate to severely active UC.

Having obtained approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the study will cover several tertiary hospitals specialized in handling UC cases. The first patient who intended to participate in the study was screened on 01 December 2022.

