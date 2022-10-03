Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 131.95, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% drop in NIFTY and a 9.83% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 131.95, up 4.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17027.05. The Sensex is at 57199.6, down 0.4%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 1.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25581.3, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 383.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.55, up 4% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% drop in NIFTY and a 9.83% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 3.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)