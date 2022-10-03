Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 5.17%, gains for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.9, up 5.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% slide in NIFTY and a 10.71% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.9, up 5.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 17000.35. The Sensex is at 57090.81, down 0.59%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 9.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12971.9, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 411, up 5.64% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down 27.62% in last one year as compared to a 3.91% slide in NIFTY and a 10.71% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 37.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

