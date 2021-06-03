Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 3.99%, up for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 122.45, up 3.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.23% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.42% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.45, up 3.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 15638.4. The Sensex is at 52028.77, up 0.35%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has risen around 11.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20223.5, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 356.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 287.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.35, up 4.22% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 44.23% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.42% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)