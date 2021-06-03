Cadila Healthcare Ltd soars 1.24%, Gains for third straight session

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 635.2, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 75.13% in last one year as compared to a 55.93% gain in NIFTY and a 40.15% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 635.2, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 15638.4. The Sensex is at 52049.43, up 0.39%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has added around 11.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14151.85, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

