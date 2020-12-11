Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spikes 6%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.77%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 34.3% over last one month compared to 11.9% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.9% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 6% today to trade at Rs 97.1. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.77% to quote at 14452.22. The index is up 11.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 2.67% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 2.15 % over last one year compared to the 13.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 133.4 on 03 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 51.8 on 13 Mar 2020.

