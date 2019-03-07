Oilmeals Exports Remain Flat This Fiscal

As per the latest release from the (SEA), the export of oilmeals during February 2019 is provisionally reported at 141,779 tons compared to 248,663 tons in February 2018. The overall export during April 2018 to February 2019 is reported at 2,786,574 tons compared to 2,765,320 tons during the same period of last year i.e. more or less same. The export of rapeseed meal sharply increased to 962,990 (538,988) tons in first eleven months, mainly exported to South Korea, and

The export of rapeseed meal and soybean meal to is unlikely to resume during current financial year as procedure for registration with MoA, is too cumbersome, lengthy and time consuming to complete all formalities.

Iranian market has opened up for Indian soybean meal. During current year from April 2018 to February 2019, about 3.0 lakh tons of soybean meal shipped against last year just 23,000 tons, supporting export of oilmeals from

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)