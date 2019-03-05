Govt notifies Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified agriculture products

Scheme would be available for exports effected from 1 March 2019 to 31 March 2020

of the & Industry has notified a scheme for Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for Specified The Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified scheme aims to provide assistance for the international component of freight and marketing of agricultural produce which is likely to mitigate disadvantage of higher cost of of export of specified due to trans-shipment and to promote brand recognition for Indian in the specified overseas markets. The scheme would be suitably included in the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20).

All exporters, duly registered with relevant as per Foreign Trade Policy, of shall be covered under this scheme. The assistance, at notified rates, will be available for export of to the permissible countries, as specified from time to time.

The Scheme would be applicable for a period as specified from time to time. Presently the Scheme would be available for exports effected from 1 March 2019 to 31 March 2020.

The assistance will be provided on export of all agriculture products covered in chapter 1 to 24 including marine and

Assistance under TMA would be provided in cash through as part reimbursement of freight paid. FOB supplies where no freight is paid by Indian exporters are not covered under this scheme.

TMA would be reimbursed through the Regional Authorities of DGFT as per the procedure laid down in Chapter 7(A) of Handbook of Procedures (2015-2020). DGFT will lay down procedure for scrutiny of the claims, audit of the payments made, recovery of the ineligible/excess paid assistance, interest on such recoveries. The defaulters shall be liable for penal action under the provisions of Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, Rules and orders made thereunder.

