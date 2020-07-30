Sanco Trans reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.63% to Rs 20.56 croreNet loss of Sanco Trans reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.63% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 96.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.5630.52 -33 96.12105.69 -9 OPM %4.828.72 -6.324.65 - PBDT0.622.70 -77 4.984.82 3 PBT-0.321.48 PL 0.18-0.52 LP NP-0.301.56 PL 0.10-0.38 LP
