Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 103.67% in the December 2019 quarter
STEL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 85.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit rises 46.60% in the December 2019 quarter
STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 127.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Lancor Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 5.17 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reported to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 195.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 122.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 162.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 53.81% to Rs 14.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.173.69 40 14.759.59 54 OPM %96.91-3691.60 -95.80-1092.60 - PBDT38.55-134.34 LP 146.44-98.27 LP PBT38.54-134.34 LP 146.42-98.29 LP NP17.23-195.25 LP 122.22-162.25 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU