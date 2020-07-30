JUST IN
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings reported to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 195.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 122.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 162.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 53.81% to Rs 14.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.173.69 40 14.759.59 54 OPM %96.91-3691.60 -95.80-1092.60 - PBDT38.55-134.34 LP 146.44-98.27 LP PBT38.54-134.34 LP 146.42-98.29 LP NP17.23-195.25 LP 122.22-162.25 LP

