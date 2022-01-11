One 97 Communications, 5Paisa Capital, Timex Group in spotlight

-
One 97 Communications: Number of loans disbursed through platform increased by 401 % y-o-y to 4.4 million loans in Q3 FY 2022. GMV processed through platform during the quarter aggregated to approximately Rs 2,501 billion ($33.6 billion), growth of 123% Y-o-Y compared to Q3 FY 2021.
Vodafone Idea: The board of directors of the company has approved the conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity.
5Paisa Capital: The brokerage firm reported 77% drop in Q3 consolidated net profit to Rs 0.7 crore in Q3FY22 over Q3FY21. Total income surged 62% to Rs 80.20 crore.
Timex Group India: The company has sealed agreements with Timex Nederland B.V (Sequel Division) for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights of Guess & Gc branded watches for the territory of India.
Gravita India: The board of directors of the company approved raising of funds through issuance of equity shares of the company or any other equity linked securities of the company, by way of one or more of the permissible modes.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board of directors approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of further issue of securities through private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore.
