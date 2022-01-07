RIL, HCL Tech, Titan Company in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): Dunzo, India's leading quick commerce player, has raised US$240M in its latest round of funding. The investment was led by Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), with participation from existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital. With an investment of US$200M, Reliance Retail will own 25.8% stake on a fully diluted basis. RRVL is a subsidiary of RIL and holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group.

HCL Technologies: The company has completed acquisition of 51% stake in German IT Consulting Company, Gesellschaft f Banksysteme GmbH (GBS).

Titan Company: The company witnessed strong demand across its consumer businesses and clocked 36% growth over the festive quarter last year.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The board of directors of the company has approved Rs 150 per share interim dividend and recommended 1-for-1 bonus shares. The company has fixed January 18, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Third Interim Dividend.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Total revenue for 3 months October -December, 2021 was Rs. 108.66 crores, recording a growth of 55% YoY. Profit after Tax (PAT) for 3 months October -December, 2021 was at Rs.32.04 cr was up by 144% YoY.

Macrotech Developers: The realty firm reported a 40% rise in pre sales to Rs 2,608 crore during the quarter ended December, up 40% on YoY basis.

Star Housing Finance: The company has entered into a co-lending agreement with Capital India Homes Loan.

